Long Time PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Passes Away at 85

The esteemed and widely respected journalist and anchor of the nightly PBS NewsHour Jim Lehrer has died at the age of 85, according to PBS Thursday.

According to a PBS press release, Lehner passed away “peacefully in his sleep at home.”

The accomplished journalist was best known for interviewing world-leading figures such as the likes of Margaret Thatcher to Afghan President Hamid Karzai – while also moderating 12 presidential debates and authoring 20 novels, among other accomplishments.

Lehrer also was awarded dozens of journalism prizes and honorary degrees.

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour in part wrote, “I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades.”

Woodruff was echoed by other employees who worked alongside Lehrer at PBS.

“On behalf of all of us at PBS, we are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Lehrer’s passing. From co-creating the groundbreaking MacNeil/Lehrer Report to skillfully moderating many presidential debates, Jim exemplified excellence in journalism throughout his extraordinary career. A true giant in news and public affairs, he leaves behind an incredible legacy that serves as an inspiration to us all. He will be missed,” PBS President Paula Kerger stated in a press release this afternoon.

Condolences from his PBS family and from folks across the world have begun pouring in:

Our nation has lost a champion for truth and transparency. As one of the founders of PBS NewsHour, as well as its longtime host, Jim Lehrer worked to keep America’s leaders accountable to the people. My prayers are with his wife, Kate, and their family. https://t.co/5BU80D0u3p — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 23, 2020

A NewsHour employee once told me that they had been struggling with getting the very old-school Jim Lehrer to sign up for Facebook. The solution? A one-on-one dinner, in which Zuckerberg pulled out a laptop and signed him up right then and there. — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 23, 2020

I can’t quite put into words how much I respect Jim Lehrer. I’m sad to hear of his passing and thankful for his legacy. “He was an oasis of civility in a news media that thrived on excited headlines, gotcha questions and noisy confrontations.” https://t.co/MQFVtgVanT — Rachel Wegner (@rachelannwegner) January 23, 2020

I am devastated to share news that my dear friend and cofounder of the @NEWSHOUR Jim Lehrer died today at home. Sending love to his Kate and their family. https://t.co/ZxNsCcaZBj — Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) January 23, 2020

Oh no…. Jim Lehrer has passed away. What a loss. A wonderful man and superb journalist. https://t.co/XpVlbWlZDF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 23, 2020

Loved, of all things, buses. I did a piece for CNN in 1983 about a stunt driver who jumped and crashed old school buses. Phone rings. “Is this Keith? My name is Jim Lehrer…” Asked for a VHS copy of the story. A week later it’s him calling again “can’t thank you enough!” — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2020

It’s a sad day at @NewsHour. The founder of this program and longtime anchor, managing editor and soul of this program, Jim Lehrer, has passed away. https://t.co/jIycJipqsK — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer, the legendary debate moderator and former “PBS NewsHour” anchor, has died. The announcement from PBS says he passed away “peacefully in his sleep at home” earlier today. https://t.co/BU9m0DkZfd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2020

Jim Lehrer, a friend and mentor to many, has died. What a life. What a journalist. A sad day but his legacy and example will carry on. I will miss him, particularly the love of country and politics he brought to everything he did. https://t.co/CGFHR8fGtZ — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 23, 2020

Truly a major loss — R.I.P. Jim Lehrer – a legend in our business & a very genuine, gracious man in person. One of the best debate moderators & an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists— including this one. https://t.co/i6QtXjl1ix — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 23, 2020

