comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT TRIAL DAY 3

Long Time PBS NewsHour Anchor Jim Lehrer Passes Away at 85

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 23rd, 2020, 2:08 pm

 

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The esteemed and widely respected journalist and anchor of the nightly PBS NewsHour Jim Lehrer has died at the age of 85, according to PBS Thursday.

According to a PBS press release, Lehner passed away “peacefully in his sleep at home.”

The accomplished journalist was best known for interviewing world-leading figures such as the likes of Margaret Thatcher to Afghan President Hamid Karzai – while also moderating 12 presidential debates and authoring 20 novels, among other accomplishments.

Lehrer also was awarded dozens of journalism prizes and honorary degrees.

Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour in part wrote, “I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades.”

Woodruff was echoed by other employees who worked alongside Lehrer at PBS.

“On behalf of all of us at PBS, we are deeply saddened to learn of Jim Lehrer’s passing. From co-creating the groundbreaking MacNeil/Lehrer Report to skillfully moderating many presidential debates, Jim exemplified excellence in journalism throughout his extraordinary career. A true giant in news and public affairs, he leaves behind an incredible legacy that serves as an inspiration to us all. He will be missed,” PBS President Paula Kerger stated in a press release this afternoon.

Condolences from his PBS family and from folks across the world have begun pouring in:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: