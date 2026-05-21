WATCH: Hero Cop Catches Baby Dropped Out Window of Burning Home

A hero police officer in Michigan caught a baby dropped from the second-floor window of a burning home after a mother became trapped inside with flames tearing through the building.

Dramatic body camera footage released by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shows the moment officers rushed to the house fire last Friday afternoon, with flames already breaking through the roof.

Dispatchers had been on the phone with the mother, who told emergency services she and her baby were trapped inside the home, according to Fox 17, and police said contact with the woman was suddenly lost as smoke and fire engulfed the property.

Moments later, an officer spotted the mother at an upstairs window and instructed her to kick out the screen and lower the child toward him.

The heart-stopping footage captures the officer, later identified as Michael Arnett, catching the infant after the mother dropped the baby from the window to safety below.

After securing the child and handing the baby to another officer, Arnett positioned a ladder beneath the window to help the mother escape. Authorities said he then checked the house to ensure nobody else remained inside before returning to assist firefighters battling the blaze.

Both the mother and baby survived without serious injuries.

Speaking to reporters, Arnett, who has served with the department for just over four years, described acting instinctively and praised the mother’s actions.

“She had zero hesitation on saving the child first,” Arnett said.

Watch above via Fox News.

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