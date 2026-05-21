SHOCK POLL: Trump’s Approval Rating Among Republicans Sinks to Record Low in Fox News Survey

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Republicans hit new lows in a scathing Fox News poll published Wednesday, as concerns over inflation and affordability threaten to unsettle the party ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The national poll, conducted between May 15 and 18 among 1,002 registered voters, found Trump’s overall approval rating sitting at 39%, with 61% disapproving of his performance.

The numbers mark the highest disapproval figure recorded by a Fox News poll during his current term, only 1 point above his lowest approval rating from October 2017.

Although the president still commands majority support within the Republican Party, support from non-MAGA Republicans and other core constituencies are wavering, particularly over the economy.

Since April, Trump’s approval ratings have slipped among several of his core voting blocs. The Fox News survey found his support among Republicans, non-MAGA Republicans, white voters, and rural Americans sitting at the lowest levels recorded during his presidency.

Economic anxiety appears to be driving the shift, per the data. Just 29% of voters approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, while a staggering 71% disapproved. Inflation proved even more damaging, with only 24% backing the administration’s response to rising costs.

Issues that once bolstered Trump politically also appear to be weakening. Border security — long considered one of the president’s strongest areas — slipped into negative territory for the first time this term, with 49% approving of his handling of the issue and 51% disapproving.

Foreign policy ratings were similarly poor, with 38% approval against 62% disapproval. Trump’s handling of the recent China summit was also underwater, with 45% approving and 54% disapproving.

“Despite consistently strong GOP support, the president’s numbers are leaking a bit. Make no mistake; it’s all about affordability. Independents jumped ship in 2025, and now non-MAGA Republicans and other core constituencies are wavering,” Republican pollster Daron Shaw told Fox News.

The poll was conducted jointly by Democratic-aligned Beacon Research and Republican-aligned Shaw & Company Research, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

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