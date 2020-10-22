comScore

MAGA Fan John Cardillo Breaks Twitter with Most Absurd Attack on Joe Biden Yet: He Kissed His Son Hunter!!!

By Tommy ChristopherOct 22nd, 2020, 7:39 am

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Conservative media figure John Cardillo — a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump — caused blue-check Twitter to melt down with mockery and condemnation when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden — using a photo of him hugging and hissing his son Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday night, Cardillo tweeted a black-and-white portrait featuring the elder and younger Biden hugging each other, with Hunter looking directly to camera as the ex-VP kisses him on the cheek. Where was Cardillo going with this?

“Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” he captioned the photo.

The reaction was immediate, as journalists, celebrities, political figures, and other blue-check users joined together to answer Cardillo.

Cardillo launched a few early rejoinders, like asserting that “I knew dudes on the left were big beta sissies, but tonight has taken it to a whole new level.”

But that did not stop the hits from coming.

Some used the occasion to criticize President Donald Trump and his relationship with daughter Ivanka Trump.

The attack even spawned its own subgenre of parody tweet — some more predictable than others.

Maybe as an encore, Cardillo could reveal that it was Joe Biden who rescued that kitten on his motorcycle.

