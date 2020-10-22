MAGA Fan John Cardillo Breaks Twitter with Most Absurd Attack on Joe Biden Yet: He Kissed His Son Hunter!!!

Conservative media figure John Cardillo — a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump — caused blue-check Twitter to melt down with mockery and condemnation when he attacked former Vice President Joe Biden — using a photo of him hugging and hissing his son Hunter Biden.

On Wednesday night, Cardillo tweeted a black-and-white portrait featuring the elder and younger Biden hugging each other, with Hunter looking directly to camera as the ex-VP kisses him on the cheek. Where was Cardillo going with this?

“Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?” he captioned the photo.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/XDMIsgjUKI — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

The reaction was immediate, as journalists, celebrities, political figures, and other blue-check users joined together to answer Cardillo.

This era is full of unloved sons outing themselves and to be honest it’s really kind of sad. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 22, 2020

Love how these guys consistently make asses of themselves. Yes, enough of Joe Biden and his unconditional love for his children. Cool dads are cruel narcissists like Herr Trump. https://t.co/OvMXtYjAZv — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 22, 2020

This tweet is actually a pretty good answer to the question, “why are you like this?” in your case. But, yes. This looks appropriate to pretty much anyone who’s experienced paternal love. https://t.co/wV0lEbHFQi — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 22, 2020

Yes. He is kissing his son on the cheek and they are hugging each other. It’s called love. Pass it on to Trump. https://t.co/tUK3Zl8Qbc — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) October 22, 2020

This is such a sad tweet. https://t.co/IDckoa2Pp0 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 22, 2020

Fellas, is it gay to kiss your only living son on the cheek? https://t.co/gthU9gEo39 — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) October 22, 2020

Maybe if everyone went to therapy things wouldn’t be so dumb https://t.co/OasrnuQHjP — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) October 22, 2020

Are they trying to lose? Joe Biden loves his family too much? What is this? https://t.co/IYTV0QyYf7 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 22, 2020

Yes! And so needed. Sadly some parents believe they make their sons stronger by withholding affection. Those children will bear the scars. Being comfortable showing them love and affection at any age lets them build and model on true strength & not on the fear of appearing weak https://t.co/xA2O6er1pU — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 22, 2020

Cardillo launched a few early rejoinders, like asserting that “I knew dudes on the left were big beta sissies, but tonight has taken it to a whole new level.”

I mean, I knew dudes on the left were big beta sissies, but tonight has taken it to a whole new level. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 22, 2020

But that did not stop the hits from coming.

Hey @johncardillo now that I, along with thousands of others have berated you for your ignorant as fuck tweet, can you explain exactly what it is about this photo that you find inappropriate? https://t.co/4lO10lmo8m — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 22, 2020

I wish my dad was still here to hug me like that. So, yes. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) October 22, 2020

I feel sorry for you. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 22, 2020

My oldest son turned 30 today and I promise you, the day I die, the last thought I have will be of hugging and kissing my 3 sons and my daughter. — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 22, 2020

You know what I see here John? The same thing. A father who loves his son (my politics aside) pic.twitter.com/Vj9EOi2ryk — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) October 22, 2020

Some used the occasion to criticize President Donald Trump and his relationship with daughter Ivanka Trump.

I call this one, “Daddy, my eyes are up here.” Trump has literally made countless sexual comments about his daughter Ivanka and he’s done it on camera. Instead, you choose to pervert Biden giving his son a kiss on the cheek.. Fuck you pic.twitter.com/eY66222dw3 — Rob Gorski (@theautismdad) October 22, 2020

Okay, you win.. That totally beats my “Daddy, my eyes are up here” image. They’re both disgusting but your picture literally makes me want to vomit. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/yigWXvpzgl — Rob Gorski (@theautismdad) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? It does to @johncardillo https://t.co/RmBpxh2lt6 pic.twitter.com/aoW9b61e8J — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) October 22, 2020

The attack even spawned its own subgenre of parody tweet — some more predictable than others.

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/WFmcEswVhm — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/eft8Gw41V0 — miles klee 🦇 (@MilesKlee) October 22, 2020

Does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you? pic.twitter.com/A8EcmSIupJ — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) October 22, 2020

Maybe as an encore, Cardillo could reveal that it was Joe Biden who rescued that kitten on his motorcycle.

