Marjorie Taylor Greene Believes in Climate Change, Says it is ‘Actually Healthy For Us’: ‘People Die in the Cold’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn on Monday that global warming is “actually healthy.”

“We have already warmed 1-degree Celsius and do you know what has happened since then?” Greene told Glenn, apparently confirming she believes in global warming as a trend.

While Greene nailed the degree to which the planet has warmed, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) says the planet has warmed at least 1.1° Celsius (1.9° Fahrenheit) since 1880, she then offered a much less conventional take on its impact.

“We have had more food grown since then, which feeds people,” she claimed, arguing that the temperature increase has been a net positive.

“We are producing fossil fuels, that keeps people’s houses warm in the winter. That saves people’s lives, people die in the cold,” she continued.

“This Earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us. It helps us to feed people, it helps keep people alive, the Earth is more green than it was years and years ago and that is because of the Earth warming,” Greene added, without offering evidence.

Greene’s comments come as a megadrought in the southwestern United States has left the region the driest it has been in 1,200 years, according to scientists.

Axios reported on Tuesday that about a third of the U.S. population was under heat warnings as triple-digit temperatures cook much of the country. Extreme heat is the biggest weather-related killer of Americans, the report noted, adding that the National Weather Service is calling the current conditions across the country “dangerous.”

The severe drought in the western states will likely lead to an increase in wildfires, make water more scarce, and tax the energy grid which could lead to health risks from extreme heat – particularly in states like Texas and Arizona.

Marge Greene presents her scientific argument why global warming is a good thing: “This earth warming and carbon is actually healthy for us.” pic.twitter.com/fw5DMMeSJN — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2022

Watch the full clip above

