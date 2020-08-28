Martin Luther King III Gives Fiery Speech at Lincoln Memorial: ‘If You’re Looking for a Savior, Get Up and Find a Mirror’

Martin Luther King III addressed thousands of protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Friday, telling them in a fiery speech not to “deify” his father, the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but to “champion the ideals he promoted.”

“You know, my father was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee in solidarity with poor working people, sanitation workers, whose slogan, ‘I am a man,’ is a statement that they were human beings with rights that should be respected and acknowledged,” King told rally goers. “They were asking for safe working conditions, for a living wage, recognition of their union and human dignity. They summed up their struggle with those four words: ‘I am a man.’

“If dad were here today, I’m sure he would implore us not to defy him or selectively quote him when convenient, but to be drama majors for justice, to champion the ideals he promoted, racial justice, social equality and peace,” King added. “And he would gently but intently challenge us not to dwell upon the past, but to live and labor in what he called the fierce urgency of now so if you’re looking for a savior, get up and find a mirror. We must become the heroes of the history we are making.”

Thousands gathered in Washington on Friday to march in commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech. King was assassinated five years later.

MLK III — King’s eldest son — called in his speech for Congress to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. He also told those listening to retain a spirit of hopefulness.

“My daddy was killed when I was 10-years-old,” King said. “Gunned down. You know that. Some of you know, but may not know, six years later my daddy’s mother, my grandmother, was gunned down in the church while saying the Lord’s Prayer. So I understand what it means to lose a loved one. But I was so thankful that my grandfather and my mother and my aunts and uncles taught me about love, because granddaddy used to say, ‘I refuse to allow any person to reduce me to hatred. The man that killed my lovely wife and the man that killed my son, I refuse to allow them everyone to reduce me to hatred. I’m every man’s brother.’

“If we’re going to resolve these issues in America, we’ve got to come together,” he added.

