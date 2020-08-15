Matt Schlapp Urges Fans to Get Parking Tickets to ‘RE-Fund the Police’: ‘Park Illegally, Get a Ticket, and Pay It’

American Conservative Union Chairman and frequent Fox News guest Matt Schlapp encouraged his supporters on Friday afternoon to “RE-fund” the police by parking illegally only to then pay the fine — with the hope that the money finds its way to police departments.

“Want to stick it to the people trying to #DefundthePolice?” the pundit asked. “How about this: park illegally, get a ticket, and pay it. All the funds go to RE-fund the police.”

“Who’s with me?” Schlapp added.

Want to stick it to the people trying to #DefundthePolice? How about this: park illegally, get a ticket, and pay it. All the funds go to RE-fund the police. Who’s with me? 🚘 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 14, 2020

Asked by Mediaite about his tweet, Schlapp billed it as “sarcasm,” adding the tweet was aimed at supporting police officers amidst calls to decrease their funding.

“It’s sarcasm, my friend,” Schapp told Mediaite via email on Saturday afternoon.

“But I will feel much better about paying my parking tickets and supporting cops.”

By Saturday afternoon, both liberals and conservatives on Twitter had taken the chance to ridicule the logic behind Schlapp’s tweet:

Bill Mitchell, is that you? https://t.co/MqYs2pvJXI — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 15, 2020

Breaking the law to own the libs. 🥴 https://t.co/aaWWsQIjZx — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) August 15, 2020

Yes I support you getting as many parking tickets as possible to own the libs. Godspeed, patriot https://t.co/W0REKZ0ykr — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 15, 2020

Right wing logic at its finest. No, really. This is as good as it gets. https://t.co/tdNJ13OdQf — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 15, 2020

Conservatives please do not do this. Do not own the libs by getting a bunch of parking tickets https://t.co/wHaH3WlP8M — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 15, 2020

Getting a parking ticket 🎫 to own the libs https://t.co/KG9DjeiLCV — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 15, 2020

This tweet actually demonstrates we have not adequately funded public education. https://t.co/SeKuXttNBc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 15, 2020

