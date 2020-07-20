American Conservative Union Chairman and CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp was called out by political commentator Wendy Osefo on Fox News, Monday after he called radio host Charlamagne tha God a “rapper” during a conversation about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“The problem with the election of this year is that Joe Biden is essentially trying to duck and cover, not have a full campaign, hang out in his house, and none of us are able to really see what he’s got,” said Schlapp. “I think what the president said in terms of sitting down with Chris Wallace — which is no easy interview, Harris — or sitting down with someone like you, he ought to take an hour and answer all the tough questions, and he ought to release his schedule every day that shows that he’s full all day long with events.”

“Instead, we see a speech here or there, he does interviews, he did an interview with a rap star and he couldn’t even get through that without a big foible on the ‘You ain’t black,'” Schlapp continued, referencing Biden’s disastrous May interview on The Breakfast Club, with syndicated radio host Charlamagne tha God, who is not a rapper. “So I think the problem is Joe Biden is not running a fully-energetic, real campaign, really for the first time in modern times, which is unconstitutional because our constitution says we have to do this every four years.”

Osefo responded, “I think Donald Trump needs to realize and take the temperature of the room and realize that Americans do not want to hear personal attacks between two candidates. What we want to hear is facts. What are you going to do for those individuals who have lost family members due to the pandemic? What are you going to do to ensure that we do not have another issue like George Floyd within our police department? That’s what is landing, that’s what we want to hear.”

“Matt Schlapp talks about the fact that Biden is hiding in his house. No, he is actually being cautious and and he’s holding events, but he’s doing it while he’s social-distancing. They have been covered on national news network,” she argued, before noting, “And when Biden made the comment about African-Americans, that was not a rap star, that was Charlamagne tha God, who is a nationally-syndicated radio host.”

“I know he’s a black man so you may think he’s a rapper, but he’s not,” Osefo told Schlapp. “And that’s where that conversation was made. Americans need to refocus here and personal attacks are not the way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

