Morning Joe Claps Back at ‘Confused Joe Biden’ Attack with Montage of Trump Wandering Off Like Stray Cow

The producers at Morning Joe put together a snappy response to the President Donald Trump campaign’s reference to “confused Joe Biden,” cutting together a package of wandering Donald Trump clips that left the hosts and panel in stitches.

On Wednesday morning, co-host Mika Brzezinski observed that “President Trump and his supporters are making a concerted effort to paint Joe Biden as somehow confused,” and displayed a Trump campaign statement that read “The Democrat establishment has rallied around the confused Joe Biden.”

“Well, we do know the president has certainly had his own share of stumbles in the spotlight,” Brzezinski said, adding “That is, when he can actually find the stage.”

What followed was a 76 second montage of Trump wandering off in various settings on the world and domestic stage, set to the Dion hit “The Wanderer.”

The crew had a good laugh at the package, and co-host Willie Geist observed, “Every one of those could be the final scene of a Curb Your Enthusiasm, as the music starts to play. Wanders away.”

“Or Veep,” Joe Scarborough said, adding that, “there are so many of these out there, you just wonder how much longer is a campaign really going to suggest that there’s another candidate in the race who sometimes seems confused and disoriented? Because for every clip are they have of that other candidate, there are 30 of Donald Trump.

Geist pointed out that the attacks against Joe Biden haven’t just come from Trump, but from opponents on his own side, and Scarborough noted attacks from “useful idiots for Russia.”

Morning Joe has used the gag before, knitting together some of these moments into a package set to The Allman Brother’s Ramblin’ Man in 2018.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

