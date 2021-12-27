An MSNBC producer provoked backlash from a legion of critics over the Christmas weekend with his suggestion that China’s human rights violations were merely “alleged.”

“Japan has decided not to send senior officials to the Beijing Olympics in February — a move that will align it with the U.S. diplomatic boycott over China’s alleged human rights abuses,” producer Kyle Griffin wrote in the Sunday missive on Twitter.

Japan announced Friday it would follow the United States’ lead in keeping its senior diplomats home from the 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing in February. The move is an effort to shame China for its abuse of Uighurs in the province of Xinjiang, where it keeps more than 1 million members of the ethnic minority incarcerated in “reeducation” camps.

Former detainees have detailed being interrogated, tortured, sexually abused, and forcibly sterilized, while a 2020 report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found that 82 Western companies benefited from their forced labor — among them Apple, BMW, Gap, and Nike. Documents leaked from the Chinese Communist Party and published in full last month, meanwhile, revealed the unusually involved role that Chinese President Xi Jinping plays in overseeing the Uighurs’ oppression.

Critics scornful of Griffin’s Xi-friendly message were quick to rebuke the hapless producer.

As a relative of an Uyghur victim of #China’s genocidal policies, @kylegriffin1, I’m offended with your choice of words. “Alleged” human rights abuses? Are Uyghur lives & testimony discardable? For Americans, genocide must be a hard line.#BoycottBeijingOlympics #FreeGulshanAbbas https://t.co/GofGR2qGjT — Rushan Abbas (@RushanAbbas) December 26, 2021

MSNBC promotes CCP propaganda. Typical. https://t.co/OKQNa99mnD — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) December 27, 2021

Wouldn’t wanna commit libelslander against Xi Jinping. https://t.co/UrNpurkUiA — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 27, 2021

Thank you MSNBC producer for saying that China’s human rights abuses are just alleged and not firmly established you absolute clown. https://t.co/uOkll0IPJ7 — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 27, 2021

NBC paid $7.75 billion for the rights to the Olympics from 2022 to 2032, including Beijing, so the word “alleged” is doing a lot of CYA here. https://t.co/becheIv4mi — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 27, 2021

