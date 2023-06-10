MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Trump Will Be Convicted and Imprisoned ‘For The Rest Of His Life’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump is going to spend the rest of his life in prison for Espionage Act violations.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner — who just last week told this same host that Trump has “put himself right smack in the middle of a potential espionage charge” — spoke to Obeidallah about the just-unsealed 37-count indictment on Espionage Act charges.

Kirschner has been predicting Trump’s indictment and imprisonment, and evangelizing about the strength of the evidence against Trump in the various legal cases against him, several times a week for years now.

This week, he told Obeidallah that the stunning indictment will certainly result in a conviction, and that some sort of house arrest will not be sufficient:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Donald Trump is convicted of half of these charges. Does he go to jail? GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yes. Has to. Has to go to jail because there has to be a concrete deterrent for others who are contemplating compromising our national security information, mishandling national defense information, which is what gave rise to the espionage charge, obstructing justice, conspiring to do all of these things. If Donald Trump doesn’t go to prison upon conviction and I predict he will be convicted, then there is no deterrent value to this entire exercise. And by exercise, I mean the criminal investigation, the indictment, and the trial. Think about it. If he’s sentenced to, for example, home detention, that is a sentence to basically stream Netflix and order DoorDash. That’s no kind of punishment. And I think Jack Smith understands that. And I think he will do everything he can to get Donald Trump convicted and ask the judge to send him to prison, probably for the rest of his life.

Regardless of the length of sentence, the prospect of Trump going to prison presents yet another unprecedented conundrum: what becomes of Trump’s Secret Service protection? The Secret Service has no protocol for a protectee who has been convicted of a crime and imprisoned, so one would need to be developed if such a situation arose.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

