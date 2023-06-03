MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner: Trump Tape Put Him ‘Smack In The Middle Of A Potential Espionage Charge!’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump is headed for an espionage charge after the revelation of a bombshell tape this week that shows Trumpdiscussing a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host discussed the new developments, and Kirschner called the tape “evidentiary manna from heaven” that will surely result in a guilty verdict against Trump:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: This seems to be actually significant that there’s an audio recording of him talking at the Bedminster golf course in New Jersey in July 2021 about some plans to attack Iran. And he acknowledges that. I’d love to show you more. That’s we’re getting hints, but I know I can’t because it’s classified, but he’s still talking about it. What can you share? What do you take from this?

GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah. So this is evidentiary manna from heaven for federal prosecutors, because what he has done is he he’s put himself right smack in the middle of a potential espionage charge, a crime under Chapter 37 of Title 18. That is the Espionage Act. It becomes pretty clear that he mishandled national defense information, which is a criminal charge under the Espionage Act. And looks like the feds have an audio recording of him doing so.

You know, it’s so important for so many reasons because, first of all, Dean, we’ve all seen Donald Trump endlessly prattle on about how he declassified documents with his mind or how when he took them from the White House, they automatically became declassified.

Well, first of all, automatic declassification and telepathic declassification are not things. But the important thing from a prosecutor’s perspective is he has made those statements. Now we have him caught on an audio recording making a contradictory statement six months after he left the White House saying, I’ve got this document here, secret, classified secret.

So we know it exists because the feds know precisely what document he was referring to. And it has to do with a potential military strike against Iran, national defense information. And he says to his audience, none of whom have security clearances and are allowed to hear one word of what’s in that classified document. You know, I’d like to show it to you, but it’s classified then. You know, I know that it makes him feel good in the moment to say things to these faux news networks. And on his third rate social media platform about declassifying things with his mind, etc., and he can get away with it in the court of public opinion.

But man, what career prosecutors will do with this is they will play for the jury statement, number one, saying, I declassified everything with my mind.

Statement number two, six months after he left office. I’d like to show you this national defense information, but it’s classified and the jury will start looking at their watch and saying, when can we retire to deliberate so we can vote guilty?

So he has bought himself potentially an espionage charge. And then if the Department of Justice expects others to keep our nation’s secrets secret, we have to prosecute him and we have to do it now. This is big ticket criminal misconduct. This compromises our national security. And let me and let me go on record as saying June will be the month we have all waited for.