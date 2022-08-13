NEW POLL: FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Helped Trump Against DeSantis – With TEN POINT Swing

Republican primary voters moved away from Ron DeSantis and toward former President Donald Trump following the FBI raid on Mar-a-lago — to the tune of a ten-point swing.

The raid on Trump’s Mar-a-lago resort home has dominated the news media this week, drawing sharp condemnation of Trump and his allies over the stream of invective and threats against the FBI that has followed.

But a new Politico/Morning Consult poll taken just after the raid showed a significant bump for Trump among GOP primary voters.

From Playbook PM:

As for what this all means politically, it appears that Trump is benefitting from a small rally-around-the-flag effect among Republicans: In mid-July , 53% of Republican voters and Republican-leaning independents said they would vote for Trump if the 2024 primary were being held today.

Our polling today finds Trump with 57%. The next closest candidate is Florida Gov. RON DESANTIS at 17% — down from 23% in the July poll. No other candidate breaks double digits.

The poll showed that among all Americans, approval for the raid far outweighs disapproval.

Respondents to the poll were asked “Do you approve or disapprove of the FBI’s decision to conduct a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida?”

Overall, 49 percent approve, while only 37 percent disapprove, with another 13 percent responding “Don’t know/no opinion.”

There’s an overwhelming partisan divide, but independents closely mirror the overall numbers at 47% to 33%.

Similarly, respondents were asked “And do you think that this conducted search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is primarily due to: Evidence that he committed a crime” or “Motivation to damage his political career.”

Again, 49 percent said the raid was based on “Evidence that he committed a crime” versus 39 percent who responded “Motivation to damage his political career.”

The poll was taken after the raid, but before the attack on an FBI headquarters in Cincinnati that was carried out by a supporter of Trump — 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer — who was angry about the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

