‘This Is Some Third World Bullsh*t’: Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Fox News After FBI Raids Trump’s Home

Fox News weekend host Dan Bongino went ballistic on the network after news broke that the FBI raided the residence of Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

“This is some third-world bullshit right here,” Bongino declared on Monday’s Jesse Watters Primetime. “Let me say it again: third-world bullshit. I mean every word of that I don’t care that it’s cable news.”

He added, “This is a freaking disgrace. A disgrace. We don’t live in Cuba. We don’t live under Kim Jong-un. We live in a constitutional republic, a representative democracy. You have a bunch of FBI agents raiding the home of a former president because they don’t like his politics? Are you kidding me?”

The raid appeared to center on official government materials Trump took with him to Florida, according to the New York Times. Some of those documents are believed to be classified.

“You spent this whole show, Jesse, and I have spent my entire time either on fox or on my podcast exposing the left for claiming Russia interfered in an election Hillary Clinton paid off a bunch of foreign agents, her team – literally – to fabricate a story that occupied the nation for four years,” Bongino continued.

“What’s she doing right now? Getting a manicure in freakin’ Chappaqua. She’s not doing squat. Nothing. Hunter Biden is having sex on tape while doing crack, while doing crack! And what is he doing? He is living in a Malibu mansion!”

Bongino claimed the FBI has lost all credibility.

“Nobody will take them seriously from this point on,” he said. “It is over.”

He said it is of the utmost importance for Republicans to retake Congress in November’s midterm elections.

“Here’s the solution,’ he said. “Republicans may not be the solution to your problems, but Democrats are certainly the cause of all your problems right now. If there was ever a clarion call to remove your ass from the seat and go vote in 2022, this is it. And there has to be not only hearings, but a total, total house cleaning at the top of the DOJ and FBI.”

Bongino told viewers liberals are laughing at them.

“Listen, America, they’re laughing at you,” he said. “The left thinks this is hilarious. If you doubt me, just go to any of their goofy platforms, Twitter or elsewhere right now. They think this is hilarious. You know what’s really hilarious? You going out tomorrow if you’re not registered to vote and doing it. That’s really hilarious.”

He concluded by reiterating his call to vote for Republicans.

“Mark the date, folks, it is now 7:40 eastern time on the Jesse Watters show on August 8th,” he said. “Remember the date I told you this. You’re not going to recognize your country if you don’t fix this and stat.”

