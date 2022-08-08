‘We Need to Choke Down the FBI’: Steve Bannon Rails Against ‘Gestapo’ Feds After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Steve Bannon railed against the FBI on Monday night after news broke that the agency raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The FBI reportedly searched for official documents Trump improperly took with him upon departing the White House. Some of those materials may be classified.

The former White House adviser to Trump called into Fox News and spoke with Will Cain, who was filling in for Tucker Carlson.

“We’re at war,” said Bannon, who claimed without evidence the search was approved by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Bannon stated the raid happened because the establishment is “petrified” that Trump will run again and become president for a second term.

He also compared the FBI to the secret police of Nazi Germany.

“The FBI right now is the Gestapo. The FBI is the Gestapo,” he said, stating that funding for the FBI should be cut. “We need to choke down the FBI and choke down the Justice Department and get to the bottom of who approved this. This is so outrageous, it needs to to be investigated.”

Bannon then slammed his longtime enemy, “the administrative state.”

“This is about the administrative state,” he said. “This is about an undemocratic apparatus, bigger than the bureaucracy. This is the administrative state and they want to run things their own way. And they want to pick and choose who actually runs and who actually wins.”

Bannon concluded by stating that Republicans must retake the House in the midterm elections.

“It’s now time to take control of the House of Representatives with an overwhelming victory and then act like we mean it,” he said. “The Jim Jordans and people have step up. And Kevin McCarthy has to step up and say we’re going to do a full investigations, we’re gonna choke them down.”

