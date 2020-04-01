The U.S. intelligence community reportedly concluded in a classified report that China lied about the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the country.

According to Bloomberg, which cited three unnamed “U.S. officials,” the report to the White House last week concluded that China “concealed the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in its country, under-reporting both total cases and deaths it’s suffered from the disease.”

Few people were surprised by the report, with many social media users claiming it was a given that the country had hidden the true coronavirus numbers.

oh wow if only someone had said something back when reporters were parroting Beijing’s numbers https://t.co/dH3vV9UVQP — 𝚒’𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) April 1, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions commented, “This should be no surprise to anyone. Just this morning, I called for Congress to create a Select Committee on China to get to the bottom of this cover-up. We know the Chinese government’s lies caused this pandemic. We should know the rest of the truth.”

This should be no surprise to anyone. Just this morning, I called for Congress to create a Select Committee on China to get to the bottom of this cover-up. We know the Chinese government’s lies caused this pandemic. We should know the rest of the truth. https://t.co/cBe3PgOl2t https://t.co/aTLrF7SwbM — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) April 1, 2020

Last week, based on China’s declared numbers which have now been brought into question, news outlets reported that the United States had surpassed China for coronavirus cases.

