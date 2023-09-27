Nikki DESTROYS Vivek Over TikTok Explanation: ‘Every Time I Hear You I Feel a Little Bit DUMBER’

Nikki Haley unloaded on Vivek Ramaswamy in a rant for the ages at the second GOP presidential debate on Wednesday.

The groundwork for Haley’s explosion began when moderator Stuart Varney asked Ramaswamy why he had joined TikTok at the urging of social media influencers despite its association with the Chinese Communist Party.

In his response, Ramaswamy professed to have “a radical idea for the Republican Party.” He continued:

We need to win elections, and part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are. So when I get into office, I’ve been very clear: Kids under the age of 16 should not be using addictive social media. We’re only going to ever get to declaring independence from China, which I favor, if we actually win. So while the Democrats are running rampant, reaching the next generation 3 to 1, there’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people, and that’s me.

Ramaswamy was explaining his desire to be challenged and communicate with those who disagree with him when Haley asserted herself amidst some crosstalk.

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have. And what you’ve got — honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say because I can’t believe it,” declared the impassioned former ambassador to the United Nations. “They hear we’ve got a TikTok situation. What they’re doing is 150 million people are on TikTok. That means they can get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails. They can get your text messages, they can get all of these things!”

The two candidates then began to shout over each other, before Ramaswamy eventually regained the floor to decry the hurling of “personal insults.”

