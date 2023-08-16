‘No! No! No!’ Watch Mike Lindell Scramble to Recover After Tech Snafu Derails the Start of His ‘Election Crime Bureau Summit’

Election conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell kicked off his “Election Crime Bureau Summit” on Wednesday. And by the looks of it, it’s going just great.

Lindell, who is determined to prove that Chinese interference led to widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election despite being presented with evidence to the contrary, claims on the event’s web site that “God gave [him] a plan” to provide secure elections that “does not rely on legislation, judges, or legal actions, etc.” He further claims that this “is such a perfect plan” that he had to get the word out in front of a big audience of people, which is why he’s holding this summit.

His plan might be perfect, but alas, the summit is not exactly off to a perfect start. In the video above, which was shared on social media by John Whitehouse of the progressive watchdog Media Matters, Lindell introduces a video, but not the one that started playing:

This historical election summit is so important that it’s being broadcast around the world in 85 languages on FrankSpeech.com. This election summit is not going to be about more evidence. We have enough evidence. Evidence has been the easy part. This summit is all about hope and the plan to secure our elections immediately. I want you to watch this video and see if you all remember this. … No, no, no. This is the wrong one. This is the wrong one. Hold on. Well, that’s coming.

Earlier this year, Lindell was ordered to pay Robert Zeidman $5 million for proving that his evidence (which he apparently doesn’t need anymore) showing Chinese election interference in 2020 was not related to the 2020 election. Upon finding out he was debunked, Lindell denied he was proven wrong and refused to pay the reward.

(h/t: John Whitehouse on Twitter)

