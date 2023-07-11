Conspiracy Theorist Mike Lindell Claims MyPillow Business ‘Lost $100 Million’ Because Retailers ‘Did Cancel Culture On Us’

MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell made the astonishing claim that his business has lost $100 million in prospective sales because box stores like Walmart “did cancel culture on us.”

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview with the Star Tribune. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Reporters Briana Bierschbach and Brooks Johnson wrote, “Major retailers such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Slumberland Furniture all said they will no longer sell MyPillow products as Lindell continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.”

Lindell claimed he had proof that Chinese interference led to widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. The MyPillow CEO offered a $5 million prize to anyone who could “Prove Mike Wrong” by debunking his claims, which a data expert successfully did. Lindell refused to pay up even after an arbitration panel ordered him to, and declared, “This will be going to court!”

According to the Star Tribune, Lindell’s company is subleasing manufacturing space and has put up more than 850 items of equipment for online auction. The items include “sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, forklifts and even desks and chairs,” according to the report. The article continued:

There were several months after MyPillow was dropped by retailers when there was “hardly anything” for some workers to do, Lindell said. He shifted employees to work for MyStore, an online marketplace he created. Others moved over to his addiction resource organization, the Lindell Recovery Network.

But the problems for Lindell don’t end there — he and his company are named in a $1.3 billion defamation suit for repeatedly claiming Dominion Voting Systems “rigged” the election in favor of Biden. In April, Fox News settled with Dominion for $787.5 million for making similar claims.

“When asked if the matter of the pending lawsuits has added to the challenges in his business, Lindell said ‘of course it has,'” the Star Tribune reported.

Read the Star Tribune article here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com