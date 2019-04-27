NRA President Oliver North Announces He Won’t Serve a Second Term

NRA President Oliver North has announced he is not seeking reelection for a second term.

The news came in a letter read aloud at the NRA members meeting today. North himself was not at the meeting, but NRA First Vice President Richard Childress read his surprise announcement.

Per the AP:

In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA’s finances. He said there is a “clear crisis” and “it needs to be dealt with” if the NRA is to survive.

This news comes just one day after multiple reports on a serious internal fight at the NRA with CEO and executive VP Wayne LaPierre accusing North of trying to extort and pressure him to leave the organization. You can read more on that here.

[image via Alex Wong / Getty Images]

