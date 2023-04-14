Trump Claims ‘Hundreds’ of Thieves Have Been ‘Carrying Refrigerators’ Away from Department Stores Across America

Former President Donald Trump addressed the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis on Friday. The president spent a good deal of the speech describing America as crime-infested and a place where “gangs of hundreds of young” people regularly “attack” department stores and walk out with “big stuff” like refrigerators and air conditioners.

Before getting to the alleged rampant department store crime, Trump dropped some of his regular bombastic attacks on the Democratic Party.

“They want to take away your guns while throwing open the jailhouse doors and releasing bloodthirsty criminals into your communities,” Trump claimed at one point, adding Democrats “want to abolish your borders and impoverish your families while spending your money on endless and very very stupid foreign wars.”

“They want to demonize patriots and persecute Christians while pushing the transgender cult on your children,” Trump wildly claimed at another point during the speech.

Eventually, Trump expanded on how he sees crime in the U.S.

“As an example, when you see these gangs of hundreds of young, usually young people go and attack a department store, department stores in San Francisco and Los Angeles and Chicago, and they run in by the hundreds and they’re running out carrying refrigerators and carrying air conditioners and big stuff. Big little everything. Fur coats, not fur coats, everything they’re carrying. They empty out the stores,” Trump claimed, adding:

And we, our police are incredible, but they’re not allowed to do their job. They want to do their job so badly. They’re standing there, they’re shaking. They want to do their job. It’d be so easy to do, but they’re not allowed to do their job because of these radical lunatics, who think they’re doing the right thing. I don’t even think they do think they’re doing the right thing. The politically incorrect truth that no one on the left wants to admit is that violent crime is rarely committed by illegal gun owners. It is committed by a brutal class of hardened repeat criminals. That’s who’s doing it. In San Francisco. And who would have thought? San Francisco, one of the most beautiful cities in the world. San Francisco murder suspects have an average of 13.9 prior arrests and 9.2 felony arrests. Think of that one. In Portland, shooting suspects have an average of eight prior arrests and nine criminal charges. In Washington, D.C., a place that I’m very familiar with, four years, when I saw tents going up, I had them take them down immediately. Immediately. You can’t do that on these incredible parks and these incredible monuments. And they were putting tents up.

“And I take them down immediately because you can do that much easier than when you have hundreds and even thousands. You have to see what’s happened to Washington, D.C. since I’ve left. It’s horrible, beautiful lawns with tents all over. No respect for our country, no respect for anything,” Trump argued as he continued the speech.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN.

