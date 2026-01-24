Major Gun Rights Group Condemns Trump Official’s Claim Shooting Was ‘Legally Justified’



A major gun rights organization condemned a Trump official’s claim that Saturday’s shooting death of Minneapolis protester Alex Jeffrey Pretti was “legally justified” because he carried a gun.

U.S. attorney Bill Essayli wrote on X, “If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you. Don’t do it!”

Video showed Pretti approach ICE with his phone in hand — not a gun — so he could record their actions.

Pretti’s family said he had a lawful permit to carry a concealed handgun in Minnesota, which ICE agents were seen on video removing from his person when tackling Pretti to the ground. They then shot Pretti nine times “in self-defense,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Podcaster Emily Jashinsky published a statement from Gun Owners of America on X:

“We are saddened by the loss of life in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier today during a federal law-enforcement operation. Because details remain limited and facts are still emerging, it is essential that the Department of Justice conduct a complete, transparent, and prompt investigation so the public can fully understand what occurred and maintain confidence in the rule of law,” GOA wrote.

The group — which has about two million members — then defended Pretti for carrying a licensed concealed handgun.

“Furthermore, we condemn the untoward comments of U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli. Federal agents are not ‘highly likely’ to be ‘legally justified’ in ‘shooting’ concealed carry licensees who approach while lawfully carrying a firearm. The Second Amendment protects Americans’ right to bear arms while protesting—a right the federal government must not infringe upon.”

NEW statement to me on the Minneapolis shooting from @GunOwners: "We are saddened by the loss of life in Minneapolis, Minnesota earlier today during a federal law-enforcement operation. Because details remain limited and facts are still emerging, it is essential that the… — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) January 24, 2026

GOA also called on “the Left” to “stop antagonizing immigration and border patrol agents who are taking criminals off the streets and play a crucial role in protecting communities and upholding the rule of law.”

The National Rifle Association, with five million members, has not commented yet on the situation.

Commenters flooded social media asking why the NRA hadn’t yet taken a stand on Pretti’s right to carry a licensed firearm.

Where are the NRA and other 2d Amendment folks on this? Oddly cricket-like. https://t.co/iRwXrIubg2 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) January 24, 2026

OWNING a weapon is NOT ILLEGAL in the UNITED STATES of AMERICA. @NRA the jackbooted THUGS you warned about during CERTAIN administrations are HERE. WAKE UP. https://t.co/USObBlZXQl — Common Defense (@commondefense) January 24, 2026

He had a permit to carry He was legally exercising his 2nd Amendment right. He did not draw the weapon. He was filming when they approached him. They had taken his weapon from its holster before they shot him. It was murder. https://t.co/yFevKN670x pic.twitter.com/QzEQzxC37Y — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 24, 2026

WHERE ARE THE 2A ACTIVISTS? WHERE ARE THE “DON’T TREAD ON ME” BROS? WHERE IS THE NRA STATEMENT CONDEMNING THIS? WHERE ARE THE “BACK THE BLUE” PEOPLE? WHERE ARE THE “ALL LIVES MATTER” ADVOCATES? https://t.co/A6yytlOqHN — Zach W. Lambert (@ZachWLambert) January 24, 2026

It looks like the right wing narrative is now that ICE is allowed to kill American citizens if they legally own a firearm. Any thoughts @NRA? pic.twitter.com/meCTX3y6qk — Micah (@micah_erfan) January 24, 2026

