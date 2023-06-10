Kari Lake Warns Biden, DOJ Will Have to Go Through ‘Card-Carrying Members of the NRA’ to Get to Trump

Republican politician and commentator Kari Lake said on Friday that those seeking to prosecute former President Donald Trump would have to go through her and 75 million other Americans, before warning that many of them were “card-carrying members” of the National Rifle Association (NRA).

“I have a message tonight for Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith, and Joe Biden,” said Lake during a speech at the Georgia Republican Party convention, following news of Trump’s indictment. “And the guys back there in the fake news media, you should listen up as well, this one’s for you.”

She then warned, “If you wanna get to President Trump, you’re gonna have to go through me, and you’re gonna have to go through 75 million Americans just like me.”

“And I’m gonna tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA,” Lake continued, as the audience cheered. “That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.”

Lake doubled down on her comments in a Twitter post, telling Washington Post reporter Isaac Arnsdorf, “I meant what I said.”

After former Vice President Mike Pence, the scheduled keynote speaker, dropped out of the convention less than two weeks prior, he was replaced with Lake — a vocal Trump supporter who was reported in March to be among those Trump was considering to be his 2024 running mate.

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment of Trump on Friday with 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents, which he had retained from his time as president.

According to the indictment, the documents “included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign counties; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to foreign attack.”

Watch above via Georgia Republican Party.

