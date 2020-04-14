Former President Barack Obama appears to have taken a swipe at Fox News on Tuesday in a campaign endorsement video for his former vice president and now presumptive 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden – blasting the outet as “a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

“So our country’s future hangs on this election. And it won’t be easy. The other side has a massive war chest,” Obama said. “The other side has a propaganda network with little regard for the truth.”

The former president went on to say, “This crisis has reminded us that government matters. It’s reminded us that good government matters. That facts and science matter. That the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed, and honest, and seek to bring people together rather than drive them apart – those kind of leaders matter.”

Watch above, via YouTube beginning at the 10:25 mark.

