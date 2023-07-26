‘OH F*CK!’ Stunning Footage of Crane Collapsing in Midtown Manhattan Captured By Bystander

A crane perched high above a Manhattan midtown building caught fire and collapsed early Wednesday morning, the video of which was captured by a bystander.

“Oh f*ck” can be heard as Jimmy Farring captured the crane collapsing as pedestrians and bicyclists rushed out of harm’s way as the falling crane smashed into the building across the street.

The building is located in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area. Authorities say a firefighter and a civilian have both suffered minor injuries. The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street.

Watch above via Jimmy Farring.

