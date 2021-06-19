One Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Pickup Truck Plowed Through Crowd at South Florida Pride Parade

A pickup truck drove into a crowd of spectators at an LGBTQ Pride event in Wilton Manors, Florida. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed one person has died and another is in critical condition. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported at least one other person was injured, but expected to survive.

Trantalis said the driver attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by police officers who took him into custody.

Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale. The truck reportedly narrowly missed striking the car in which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was riding, preparing to participate in the parade.

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told WPLG Local 10. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

