One Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Pickup Truck Plowed Through Crowd at South Florida Pride Parade

A pickup truck drove into a crowd of spectators at an LGBTQ Pride event in Wilton Manors, Florida. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed one person has died and another is in critical condition. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported at least one other person was injured, but expected to survive.

BREAKING: I just spoke with Fort Lauderdale mayor who tells me one of the people run over in Wilton Manors right before Pride parade started has died. Says another victim is clinging to life. He witnessed the whole thing and says it was a deliberate attack on the LGBTQ community. pic.twitter.com/xW8H20bkfT — Gina Benitez (@GinaMBenitez) June 20, 2021

Trantalis said the driver attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended by police officers who took him into custody.

Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale. The truck reportedly narrowly missed striking the car in which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was riding, preparing to participate in the parade.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz was in a convertible in the Wilton Manors pride parade when a truck drove into the crown. https://t.co/mbqfRiDeNv — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 20, 2021

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told WPLG Local 10. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”

BREAKING: At least 2 people have been hit by a truck at the beginning of the @WiltonManorsCty #Pride parade. @delarosaWPLG was only yards away at the time. He spoke with @DeanTrantalis. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/CRRmGz0a12 — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 19, 2021

