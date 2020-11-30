There has been a lot of very good vaccine news, given the announcements from companies like Pfizer and the plans for distribution in the coming weeks to frontline workers.

On MSNBC Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski — the Operation Warp Speed director of supply, production, and distribution — gave an encouraging timeline about when all Americans will be able to get vaccinated.

Towards the end of the interview about the vaccine development and distribution, anchor Yasmin Vossoughian asked, “What is your expectations come June for how many Americans will have had this vaccine?”

Ostrowski confidently responded, “100% of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine by that point in time that time. We’ll have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then.”

Public health officials have assured that help is on the way, while emphasizing that people still need to be taking precautions to protect themselves between now and when they can finally get the vaccine.

