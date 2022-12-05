Ouch! Trump Trails Not Just DeSantis But Liz Cheney — Yes, Liz Cheney — In This Deep Red State’s New 2024 Primary Poll

This one has to sting for former President Donald Trump.

A brand new poll of deep red Utah conducted by the Deseret News and Hinckley Institute of Politics shows the former president trailing not just one budding rival — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). But also one of his most hated Republican foes, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Yes, the new survey has Trump in third place — pulling in just 14.6 percent of the vote. DeSantis came out on top in the Deseret News/Hinckley survey — as he has in many recent state polls — with 24.2 percent.

But the real surprise is Cheney. The defeated Wyoming congresswoman ranks second in the Deseret News/Hinckley survey with 16.4 percent support from Utah GOP primary voters.

There has been no love lost between Trump and Cheney since the congresswoman accepted a seat on the House January 6 committee. Trump has repeatedly and loudly celebrated her defeat to Rep.-elect Harriet Hageman, while Cheney has missed nary an opportunity to place the blame for the Capitol riot squarely at the feet of Donald Trump. Cheney has flirted with a 2024 presidential bid, and has declared she will do whatever it takes to keep Trump from returning to the White House.

Despite being one of the most reliably conservative states in the nation, Utah has always been at arm’s length with Donald Trump. In 2016, Trump won the state with only 45.5 percent of the vote, as independent candidate Evan McMullin siphoned off 21.5 percent. And nearly 100 elected Utah Republicans recently signed a letter trying to get DeSantis to run for president — saying they were “tired of losing.”

