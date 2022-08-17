Trump Uses ‘Very Big Liz Cheney Loss’ to Call for Dissolution of Jan 6th Committee Because of Course He Did



Former President Donald Trump could not contain his schadenfreude following Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss in the state of Wyoming Tuesday night. In fact, he was so gleeful and perhaps eagerly looking for a political win that he called for a quick dissolution of the congressional investigation into January 6th. Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I assume that with the very big Liz Cheney loss, far bigger than had ever been anticipated, the January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs will quickly begin the beautiful process of DISSOLUTION? This was a referendum on the never ending Witch Hunt. The people have spoken!

Of course, Trump made that self-serving suggestion which is clearly detached from any political reality over the next five months. If the Republicans resume control of the House in January, as is expected, any organized congressional investigation into Jan 6th will almost certainly stop.

But because we’re talking about Trump victory laps on Truth Social, the above message was but the third in a series of football spiking. He first wrote a congratulatory note to the candidate he endorsed, Harriet Hageman, for defeating Cheney in the Republican primary:

Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!

And finally, he gave an unsparing review of Cheney’s concession speech, which focused on his continued yet baseless belief that the 2020 election was stolen:

Liz Cheney’s uninspiring concession speech, in front of a “tiny” crowd in the Great State of Wyoming, focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was, and that’s not even counting the fact that many election changes, in numerous States, were not approved by State Legislatures, an absolute must. Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!

So there it is. The former president has no problem coming off as a delusional and petty leader with a base of supporters who delight in his delusion and pettiness.

