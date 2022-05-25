Paul Gosar Deletes Tweet Baselessly Calling Uvalde School Shooter a ‘Transsexual Leftist Illegal Alien’

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) baselessly claimed that the Uvalde school shooter was a transgender “leftist illegal alien” in a since-deleted tweet.

Gosar made the remark in response to a Twitter user who goes by “AZ Biden Republican.”

“We know already fool,” Gosar wrote.” It’s a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It’s apparently your kind of trash.”

The tweet refers to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School, where at least 19 children and two adults were killed after an armed man, suspected to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, targeted the elementary school.

Both Gosar’s tweet and the tweet he responded to have since been deleted, with “AZ Biden Republican” admitting that he misidentified the shooter in his previous post:

I was wrong. — AZ Biden Republican (@RestoringFreed1) May 25, 2022

According to watchdog group AZ Right Wing Watch, the Twitter user had predicted that the shooter was a “groyper Terrorist” with ties to Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Rep. Paul Gosar was also quick to the defense when someone asked if the shooter was a “groyper” and repeated the hateful lie that the Texas shooter was a “transsexual leftist illegal alien.” pic.twitter.com/HeBALMCq8d — AZ Right Wing Watch (@az_rww) May 25, 2022

The tweet prompted Gosar to defend his supporters and push the unfounded claim that Ramos was transgender and left-leaning.

Gosar’s tweet also came as conservatives on several social media platforms falsely claimed the shooter was a transgender Reddit user.

4chan users / right wingers are sharing pictures of an innocent trans person they found on Reddit and are falsely claiming that they are the Uvalde school shooter pic.twitter.com/ds4uL9o3F4 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) May 24, 2022

The Reddit user has since publicly posted a photo of themselves in order to debunk the claim, as Ramos is deceased.

