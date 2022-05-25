Paul Gosar Deletes Tweet Baselessly Calling Uvalde School Shooter a ‘Transsexual Leftist Illegal Alien’

By Leia IdlibyMay 25th, 2022, 12:30 pm
 
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) attends a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing

Jonathan Ernst/Getty Image

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) baselessly claimed that the Uvalde school shooter was a transgender “leftist illegal alien” in a since-deleted tweet.

Gosar made the remark in response to a Twitter user who goes by “AZ Biden Republican.” Paul Gosar Uvalde tweet

“We know already fool,” Gosar wrote.” It’s a transsexual leftist illegal alien named Salvatore Ramos. It’s apparently your kind of trash.”

The tweet refers to the Tuesday shooting at Robb Elementary School, where at least 19 children and two adults were killed after an armed man, suspected to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, targeted the elementary school.

Both Gosar’s tweet and the tweet he responded to have since been deleted, with “AZ Biden Republican” admitting that he misidentified the shooter in his previous post:

According to watchdog group AZ Right Wing Watch, the Twitter user had predicted that the shooter was a “groyper Terrorist” with ties to Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

The tweet prompted Gosar to defend his supporters and push the unfounded claim that Ramos was transgender and left-leaning.

Gosar’s tweet also came as conservatives on several social media platforms falsely claimed the shooter was a transgender Reddit user. 

The Reddit user has since publicly posted a photo of themselves in order to debunk the claim, as Ramos is deceased.

