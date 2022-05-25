Daily Wire Host Candace Owens Calls Bill Gates a ‘Bioterrorist’ and Claims He is Behind Monkeypox

Daily Wire host Candace Owens accused billionaire Bill Gates of being the “mastermind” behind the monkeypox outbreak.

On the Wednesday episode of her podcast Candace, Owens began discussing the latest developments with the monkeypox virus that, according to CNBC, has a recorded “200 confirmed and suspected cases across at least a dozen countries.”

She said, “The United States has purchased millions of monkeypox vaccines after Massachusetts has confirmed a case of it. It doesn’t seem that anybody is dying from this, but it doesn’t matter because pretty soon you’ll be able to roll up your sleeve — and say that you did your patriotic duty and got yourself injected.”

Owens then went on to highlight that smallpox was eradicated in the 1980’s but was concerned that, “there still seems to have been some need to get some vaccines quietly approved in 2019.”

She then brought Gates into the conversation by highlighting his involvement with the Covid vaccine. “Wherever there is a pandemic Bill Gates is sticking his nose in it. Well, would you believe that for monkeypox, they also ran a simulation in March of 2021 at the Munich security conference. They ran a simulation on reducing the high consequence of biological threat. And in that pandemic preparedness exercise, they talked about an unusual strain of the monkeypox virus, March of 2021.”

“What if the bioterrorist is actually Bill Gates?” Owens questioned. “What if Bill Gates should be in prison? If we wanna avoid the next pandemic? What if we got together a bunch of people and said, ‘Hey, you know what, actually, you are the universal threats. You guys have been playing germ games.'”

She then floated the theory that the U.S. is in danger of losing it’s sovereignty through pandemic treaties that would advise all countries when and how they could conduct their day-to-day life.

“This is the calls that we are seeing today for a pandemic treaty, forget your national sovereignty. We’re gonna come in and we are globally going to decide whether or not you can leave your house, whether or not you must get a vaccine, whether or not you must have a, a vaccine chip that proves that you’ve gotten your various booster doses,” she said.

“Forget your individual sovereignty. That’s what we are up against today,” Owens said ominously.

Owens also took the idea to Twitter, posting a cartoon drawing of Gates behind bars with the subtle hashtag, “#BillGatesBioTerrorist.”



