PBS News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Tuesday that Republicans she spoke with said they wanted to change voting laws to ensure “that Republicans win.”

She made the comments during an evening panel segment with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a discussion on the 2020 election.

“Is there a way to even try, at some point, to really, I think, stave off what is becoming increasingly clear a Republican Party that is going to be more focused on making sure that Republicans get elected by any means necessary, and not looking at sort of how can we as a society work together to have fair voting laws?” Alcindor said.

“When I talk to Republicans — Republican voters — they are very interested in just trying to find people who are loyal to the Trump brand, who are going to try and find a way to change the voting laws in this country to make sure Republicans win rather than earning the vote, they’re trying to make sure they can install people,” Alcindor added. She did not specify whether she had featured the voters with whom she spoke in past reports.

Alcindor, who announced this month that she would be moving to NBC News in March, has generally been open about her support for President Joe Biden since he entered the White House. She expressed frustration at a November press conference with the president after Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin won that state’s gubernatorial race, asking Biden how Democrats could effectively “push back” on “lying” Republicans.

She added in her comments, “That is the way that democracies die — when I talk to experts, when I talk to immigrants that came to America, hoping for a more stable democracy.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com