Former Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro urged his former boss on Monday not to speak in Washington, D.C. at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI).

Navarro warned former President Donald Trump that the AFPI is a “Trojan Horse” working toward hijacking Trumpism while looking to “replace” Trump with someone more palatable.

Navarro made the argument in American Greatness, a conservative website, in an article titled, “Trump’s ‘Think Tank’ Prepares to Betray Him.”

Navarro blasted the think tanks’ leadership for including people like Rick Perry, a “former Cabinet secretary who almost got Trump impeached; a former top advisor to Dick “Endless War” Cheney; and John “Book Deal” Bolton’s former chief of staff.”

He also took aim at “free trade ideologues on record opposing Trump’s tariffs” including Larry Kudlow – the current Fox Business host who served as an economic adviser in the Trump White House.

Navarro in particular singled out former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal as being the worst offender in his eyes, calling him “arguably, the most dangerous AFPI fifth-columnist.”

“After the Boss left office, Jindal would insist ‘Trump was undone by his own predatory nature’ and attacked the Boss for his ‘conspiracy theories and extra-constitutional notions.’ Today, Jindal is aggressively pushing a ‘Trumpism without Trump’ agenda,” wrote Navarro.

“Instead of legitimizing these grifters, why not demand they stop using the Trump good name to raise money to engineer their ‘Trumpism without Trump’ coup,” concluded Navarro.

Ultimately, Trump did address the AFPI on Tuesday, only hours after Marc Lotter, the chief communications officer for the conservative group, told CNN’s Jim Acosta that Trump did in fact lose the 2020 election – a cardinal sin in Trump world.

