Spokesman For Group Hosting Trump’s D.C. Speech Tells Acosta ‘No Question’ Trump ‘Lost the Election’

Former President Donald Trump may have been invited to speak at an America First Policy Institute event in Washington D.C. this week, but the group doesn’t appear to support his continuing claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Marc Lotter, the chief communications officer for the conservative group, joined CNN’s Jim Acosta this week ahead of Trump’s speech and confirmed that he does not believe Trump won the election.

“Do you think Trump lost the election?” Acosta flatly asked Lotter during the interview about Trump’s then-pending visit.

“I think there’s no question. Joe Biden is in the Oval Office. They took the Oath of Office on January 20. America watched,” Klotter replied.

Acosta accused Klotter of “dancing” around the question and asked for a clearer answer.

“But Marc, you’re dancing around the question. Of course Joe Biden is in the Oval Office. Did Donald Trump lose the election, yes or no?” he asked.

“Yes. He lost the election,” Klotter responded.

This opened the questioning up to why Trump would be invited to speak for the group, which Acosta referred to as “crass,” considering the continuing election fraud claims. Klotter pushed back on this and said Trump’s speech is meant to be a “state of the union” of sorts, with the Republican diving into the most important issues the American people are facing.

Lotter claimed in statements to CNN that Trump is still the “leader of the America First movement.”

“He is the biggest name. He’s the visionary behind many of the policies that got him elected to the White House,” he said. “And when you look at what’s going on in America right now, so many people are clamoring for that kind of policy leadership back. They want cheap gas, growing paychecks, soaring stock markets and not what we have right now.”

Despite Lotter’s declaration, Trump used his Tuesday speech to insist the 2020 election was “corrupt” yet again, saying at one point that he won in 2016, but “then I ran a second time and did much better.”

“What a disgrace it was,” he said, hinting he may need to “do it again” and run in 2024.

Watch above via CNN

