A pro-Israel media watchdog has trolled The New York Times with a large billboard outside The New York Times building, accusing the publication of “burying” news of attacks on Jews.

The billboard by the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), which monitors and documents anti-Israel and anti-Jewish media bias, is addressed to chairman and publisher A.G. Sulzberger.

“Hey, Mr. Sulzberger, The New York Times apologized for burying news about Nazi antisemitism,” reads the billboard. “Why are you burying the full truth about attacks on Jews today? Get back to us at CAMERA.ORG.”

CAMERA executive director Andrea Levin told Fox News in a statement that the billboard brings to light “the deplorable role of the Times today in failing to cover the full facts about anti-Semitism and actually fueling hostility towards Jews with its incessant, false and inflammatory depictions of Israel.”

“Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Sulzberger dynasty has ducked reporting on anti-Semitism,” said Levin. “A.G. Sulzberger’s great grandfather, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, buried Holocaust coverage deep in the paper, obscuring its magnitude and evil.”

In 2001, the Times admitted in an article that it buried news about the Holocaust as it was happening:

The annihilation of six million Jews would not for many years become distinctively known as the Holocaust. But its essence became knowable fast enough, from ominous Nazi threats and undisputed eyewitness reports collected by American correspondents, agents and informants. Indeed, a large number of those reports appeared in The Times. But they were mostly buried inside its gray and stolid pages, never featured, analyzed or rendered truly comprehensible.

“Only six times in nearly six years did The Times’s front page mention Jews as Hitler’s unique target for total annihilation. Only once was their fate the subject of a lead editorial. Only twice did their rescue inspire passionate cries in the Sunday magazine,” added the piece.

