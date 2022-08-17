‘Prophet’ on Trump-Backed Doug Mastriano’s Campaign Predicts Executions of Elected Officials, Says Pelosi Drinks ‘Children’s Blood’

Julie Green, a self-proclaimed “prophet” and political ally of GOP candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, once claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) drinks the blood of children and has predicted multiple elected officials will be executed treason.

Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in May and went on to win his GOP primary, invited Green to give the opening prayer at one of his campaign rallies in March, reported Media Matters on Wednesday.

Green was introduced at the Mastriano rally by campaign aide Vishal Jetnarayan who said “we’re so honored to have you over here” and told the crowd she is “a representative of God.”

During her remarks, Green told the crowd that “everything that has been stolen will be overturned by your hand” and Mastriano will be “the next governor of Pennsylvania.”

Mastriano has been the focus of several controversies in recent months for his overt endorsement of Christian nationalism and paying far-right social media platform GAB for followers.

However, Mastriano’s association with Green may be one of the most stunning revelations to date.

Media Matters, which has been tracking Green’s bombastic rhetoric, published several shocking clips of Green’s “prophecies.”

In February 2022, Green ranted about Pelosi in an unhinged “prophecy” that echoed themes similar to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“They know Nancy can’t handle the presidency. No, they know she’s a drunk, but they know she is dying. And they helped with that. They are now disposing of anyone they feel is no longer useful to them,” Green began, alluding to secret cable.

“She failed the puppet masters with her two impeachments. That didn’t work. No. No assignment and anything they gave her. Against Trump, it didn’t work. So now she is seen as a failure. Her days are coming to an end and she will not last until the 2020 mid-term elections,” Green continued.

“She’ll be visited by the Angel of Death for her crimes against my nation. And the blood is dripping from her hands. She loves to drink the little children’s blood,” Green continued, adding:

By drinking this blood, they believe they will receive a longer life. Yes. True. Which she really is. She is part of sacrificing the children to Baal. She loved murdering for him. Well, now she will pay the ultimate price with her life. And her life is not is now over for the facts against you and the babies she killed, along with giving money from her bills to help with trafficking the children and of course, to finance Epstein Island and that lifestyle.

Media Matters reported on the many other elected officials Green has claimed will be killed for their “treason.”

On Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Green raged in December of 2021, “You betrayed your nation, and you made deals with people, like the Obamas, for money and to save your position and power. Yes, your fingerprints will be found all over the fraud of the 2020 election. … Your family will see along with the world that you have no soul left, and you will be tried for treason. Nothing can stop your fall.”

Green has made similar statements about Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

“Jerry Nadler is about to lose his life for the blood that drips from his hands. That blood calls to me for justice, and justice is being served,” she said in March.

The list of elected official targeted by Green coincide with those opposed by former President Donald Trump, many of whom refused to parrot his false claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen

“The devil did go down to Georgia, but My people caught you in the act. Governor Kemp, I have warned you but you stood alongside the Red Dragon thinking you would be safe. You are not. I have everything, and all who are with Me have everything they need to try you for treason. Your life as you know it, Brian Kemp is over,” Green said in February of Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA).

