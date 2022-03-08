The Justice Department indicted Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys, in U.S. District Court of Washington on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tarrio, 38, who served as the Florida state director for Latinos for Trump and briefly ran in a Republican primary for Congress in 2020, has been “indicted on a conspiracy charge,” reported the Washington Post – citing sources familiar with the matter.

NBC6 in Miami, Florida caught Tarrio’s arrest on camera as he was escorted from his home in the early morning hours in his underwear.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrested this morning in his underwear in Miami for conspiracy in connection with the J6 insurrection. From NBC6. pic.twitter.com/NDX6wNoO0T — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 8, 2022

The Post points out that Tarrio’s indictment is among the “most high-profile” yet. Tarrio joins the likes of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes as leaders of U.S. extremist organizations facing jail time over their role in inciting the attack on the Capitol.

The Proud Boys is an “extremist group with a violent agenda,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. “They are primarily misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic, and anti-immigration. Some members espouse white supremacist and antisemitic ideologies and/or engage with white supremacist groups,” the ADL adds.

Tarrio did not participate in the violence on Jan. 6 and storm the Capitol himself, but prosecutors allege he encouraged Proud Boys members to do so and later took credit for the insurrection on social media.

Tarrio was recently arrested for stealing burning a Black Lives Matter banner from an African American church in Washington, D.C. – he is currently out on bond and is banned from entering D.C.

