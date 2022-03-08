Majority of Democrats Polled Say They Would Flee, Not ‘Stay and Fight,’ if Russia Invaded US

A majority of Republicans and independents would stay and fight were Russia to invade the United States while a majority of Democrats say they would flee, according to a new Quinnipiac poll.

The poll comes amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Overall, 55 percent of respondents “say they would stay and fight, while 38 percent say they would leave the country,” according to Quinnipiac. Seven percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable.

Sixty-eight percent of Republicans would stay and fight, while 25 percent say they wouldn’t and 6 percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable. As those numbers don’t add up to 100 percent, it is uncertain what happened to the remaining 1 percent.

Fifty-seven percent of independents would remain and fight, while 36 percent say otherwise and 7 percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable.

Moreover, 52 percent of Democrats would leave the United States while 40 percent say they would stay and fight and 8 percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable.

Additionally, 70 percent of men would remain and fight, while 24 percent would leave the country and 6 percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable. However, 52 percent of women would leave the United States while 40 percent would stay and fight and 8 percent say they don’t know or say it’s not applicable.

Furthermore, 78 percent of respondents support the United States admitting Ukrainian refugees, while 15 percent oppose. Among Republicans, 66 percent support admitting Ukrainian refugees, while 26 percent oppose. Among Democrats, 91 percent support admitting Ukrainian refugees, while 6 percent oppose. Among independents, 78 percent support admitting Ukrainian refugees, while 15 percent oppose.

Finally, 46 percent of Democratic respondents say the Biden administration has not been tough enough on Russia, while 46 percent of them say the administration has it about right.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com