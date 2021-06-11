Pulitzer Prizes Award Special Citation to Teenager Darnella Frazier for ‘Courageously Recording the Murder of George Floyd’

Pulitzer Prizes has awarded a special citation to Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd.

Frazier, who was only 17-years-old at the time of the police killing, was honored for “courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world.”

The citation went on to note how her recording worked to highlight the “crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

The video was also a critical aspect of Derek Chauvin’s trial and likely played a significant role in his conviction.

Floyd’s brother Philonise praised Frazier during a post-trial interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid, saying, “I can honestly tell her she changed the world just like Gianna said like her father was going to change the world.”

Frazier additionally posted a statement reflecting on the impact of her video on the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s killing, writing, “Even though this was a traumatic life-changing experience for me, I’m proud of myself.”

I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain,” Frazier wrote. “I knew that he was another black man in danger with no power. I was only 17 at the time, just a normal day for me walking my 9-year-old cousin to the corner store, not even prepared for what I was about to see, not even knowing my life was going to change on this exact day in those exact moments… it did.”

