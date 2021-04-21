Philonise Floyd Says Teenager Who Filmed Derek Chauvin ‘Changed the World’: ‘There’s No Way That I Can Repay Her’

Philonise Floyd said Wednesday night the teenage girl that filmed the disturbing video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on his brother George Floyd’s neck “changed the world.”

“You know, there’s no way that I can repay her,” he told MSNBC’s Joy Reid. “But I can honestly tell her she changed the world just like Gianna said like her father was going to change the world.”

He spoke of the impact of the video not just in the context of the trial, but of the impact it had on the world. “People protest because of that video. They see that officers need to be held accountable and now you have a George Floyd policing act that we’re trying to push forward for people like Darnella.”

The teenager, Darnella Frazier, testified in court that she has been kept up at night from the incident and wished she had intervened. After the guilty on all counts verdict was announced, Fraiser said on Facebook, “George Floyd we did it!! justice has been served.”

Floyd said Frazier and others “may suffer from PTSD now, because that’s seared in their minds for life.”

“They watched a grown man being tortured to death. She said that could have been my father, that could have been my brother, that could have been my uncle, that could have been my cousin or any one of my friends. And that was devastating to America to see two minors have to go through those type of things.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

