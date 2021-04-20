Celebrations broke out after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in all three counts in the killing of George Floyd — including from Floyd’s family and their attorney Ben Crump.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter on Tuesday — putting the tense, heavily-watched trial to an end.

Emotional viewers, including the Floyd family, exploded with joy following news of the verdict — with ABC News airing the moment after breaking the news of the verdict.

The network first aired footage of those gathered outside in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, showing elated demonstrators embracing one another and expressing how happy they are regarding the guilty verdict.

“It’s been an extraordinary long year in this country,” ABC New’s David Muir said while airing the footage. “George Floyd’s family with their legal team Ben Crump, we know, leading that team. Clearly overjoyed. They believe justice has been served in this case. Derek Chauvin found guilty on all counts.”

ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams then joined Muir, reminding viewers that the verdict could have gone very differently, as there were several theories surrounding the outcome of the trial.

“That didn’t happen,” he said. “This was a prosecution clean sweep here, and now Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on the highest charge, which is second-degree murder — [for which he] faces up to 40 years.”

