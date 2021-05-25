Darnella Frazier Reflects on Filming George Floyd’s Murder: ‘If It Weren’t for My Video, the World Wouldn’t Have Known the Truth’

Darnella Frazier was 17 years old when she recorded the video of George Floyd’s murder one year ago today. That video was a significant part of Derek Chauvin’s trial, where Frazier and other witnesses gave their harrowing testimony.

One year later, Floyd’s family is in Washington D.C. speaking with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of Congress about police reform.

Frazier posted a moving statement Tuesday reflecting on the impact of that video and how witnessing Floyd’s murder personally affected her.

“I didn’t know this man from a can of paint, but I knew his life mattered. I knew that he was in pain,” Frazier says. “I knew that he was another black man in danger with no power. I was only 17 at the time, just a normal day for me walking my 9-year-old cousin to the corner store, not even prepared for what I was about to see, not even knowing my life was going to change on this exact day in those exact moments… it did.”

Witnessing that, she writes, made her realize “how dangerous it is to be Black in America” and how Black Americans “are looked at as thugs, animals, and criminals, all because of the color of our skin.”

Frazier talks about being in the spotlight for witnessing something so horrible, and how “behind this smile, behind these awards, behind the publicity, I’m a girl trying to heal from something I am reminded of every day.”

“Everyone talks about the girl who recorded George Floyd‘s death, but to actually be her is a different story.”

She goes on to say she is proud she was able to record what happened, because “if it weren’t for my video, the world wouldn’t have known the truth.”

“George Floyd, I can’t express enough how I wish things could have went different, but I want you to know you will always be in my heart. I’ll always remember this day because of you. May your soul rest in peace. May you rest in the most beautiful roses.”

It’s been a year since then 17-year-old Darnella Frazier recorded the murder of George Floyd. She has not done media interviews or made public statements outside of her trial testimony. Today she released her first full public comments. Worth a read: pic.twitter.com/P9xKdo1IoL — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) May 25, 2021

