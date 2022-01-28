‘RIGGED’: Trump Has a Field Day After PA Court Rules No-Excuse Mail-In Voting Unconstitutional

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Friday after a Pennsylvania court ruled that a no-excuse mail-in voting law violates the commonwealth’s constitution.

The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed Act 77 in 2019, and it was quickly signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf (D-PA).

The law allows voters to cast ballots through the mail up to 50 days before an election.

Wolf’s office at the time called the expansion in mail-in voting “the most significant improvement to Pennsylvania’s elections in more than 80 years.”

In a 3-2 decision on Friday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled that Act 77 is in violation of the Pennsylvania Constitution. Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote:

If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation allowing no-excuse mail-in voting can be “placed upon our statute books.”

Trump issued a statement celebrating the court ruling on Friday evening, in which he repeated his claim that the 2020 election was “RIGGED”:

BIG news out of Pennsylvania! The practice of no-excuse mail-in ballots, put in place by Democrats right before the stolen 2020 Election, has been ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Here is the key question: If widespread mail-in balloting is unconstitutional in Pennsylvania now, how could mail-in balloting have been constitutional in the RIGGED 2020 Presidential Election then? We all know the answer—it wasn’t! All American Patriots are thanking the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for having the courage to do the right thing!

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the state has filed an appeal, which means Act 77 will remain in effect as the Philadelphia Supreme Court waits to hear the case.

