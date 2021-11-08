Ron DeSantis Files Paperwork to Run for Re-Election as Florida Governor

Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that he has filed paperwork to run for re-election next year as Florida governor.

The paperwork was filed on Friday, according to local NBC affiliate WPTV, citing the Florida Division of Elections.

DeSantis, a potential GOP presidential candidate in 2024, has earned praise and criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Sunshine State. DeSantis has slammed the Biden administration over coronavirus mandates.

Last week, DeSantis called out “the Brandon administration,” a reference to the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” – a trending euphemistic phrase for “F*** Joe Biden.”

“If you look at all the things that are going on and you see big tech, you see corporate media,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “Although they weren’t very happy with Virginia last night, if you were watching some of that, that was some major coping going on… if you look at that, if you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda, when you look at the Biden — the Brandon administration — in terms of what they’re…” DeSantis paused to chuckle when he was interrupted by the crowd cheering.

The crowd broke out into chants of “Let’s Go Brandon!”

The trend of “Let’s Go Brandon” was started when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast following his win in a race as the crowd chanted “F*** Joe Biden,” while Stavast claimed they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”

