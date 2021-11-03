Crowd Chants ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ After DeSantis Calls Out ‘the Brandon Administration’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Wednesday slammed “the Brandon administration,” a reference to the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” – a trending euphemistic phrase for “F*** Joe Biden.”

“If you look at all the things that are going on and you see big tech, you see corporate media,” DeSantis said. “Although they weren’t very happy with Virginia last night, if you were watching some of that, that was some major coping going on… if you look at that, if you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda, when you look at the Biden — the Brandon administration — in terms of what they’re…” said DeSantis at a press conference when he was interrupted by the crowd cheering, causing DeSantis to chuckle.

The crowd broke out into chants of “Let’s Go Brandon!”

The trend of “Let’s Go Brandon” was started when NASCAR driver Brandon Brown was interviewed by NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast following his win in a race as the crowd chanted “F*** Joe Biden,” while Stavast claimed they were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon.”

