Royal Family Bombshell Erupts on Social Media; Buckingham Palace Says Discussions ‘Are at an Early Stage’

By Josh FeldmanJan 8th, 2020, 4:27 pm

There’s a great deal of curiosity and intrigue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement today they are “stepping back” from their senior roles in the royal families, especially from Americans with one big question: wait, you can do that?

Adding to the intrigue is a cryptic statement from Buckingham Palace saying, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

And people just can’t get enough of it:

