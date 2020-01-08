Royal Family Bombshell Erupts on Social Media; Buckingham Palace Says Discussions ‘Are at an Early Stage’

There’s a great deal of curiosity and intrigue about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement today they are “stepping back” from their senior roles in the royal families, especially from Americans with one big question: wait, you can do that?

Adding to the intrigue is a cryptic statement from Buckingham Palace saying, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Buckingham Palace have sent their own statement out, adding that discussions with the couple are at “an early stage.” pic.twitter.com/aCXyEMQuW8 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 8, 2020

And people just can’t get enough of it:

Royal watchers did all that bullying thinking it would make Harry leave Meghan and instead Harry left the royals pic.twitter.com/WcQahN5esc — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) January 8, 2020

They have never experienced this much spice in their white crusty lives i love this so much https://t.co/oCATx4seZ6 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) January 8, 2020

Oceans rise

Empires fall

Forward all our mail to Montreal https://t.co/ODAkPVHCdf — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) January 8, 2020

meghan and harry leaving that dusty palace pic.twitter.com/8NNkwwug1v — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2020

Can't wait for season 6 of The Crown, in which Meghan could play herself. — Marina Fang (@marinafang) January 8, 2020

Harry and Meghan are resigning to spend less time with their family. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) January 8, 2020

It's like the falling of the berlin wall at buckingham palace right now https://t.co/C0ESmoFBCd — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 8, 2020

I feel most patriotic when an American tears apart a royal family — Kerry Howley (@KerryHowley) January 8, 2020

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]