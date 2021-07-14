Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called on Wednesday for President Joe Biden to prepare a plan for taking action in Cuba, and raised the prospect of Russian military intervention.

“These guys talk about ‘Diplomacy’s back,’ ‘America’s back,’ Rubio said in a morning interview on Fox & Friends. “Great, do me a favor. Convene the United Nations Security Council. Convene the Organization of American States and use your diplomatic heft, the fact that America is back, and go to all these countries and say, ‘OK guys, we have a massacre about to happen 90 miles from our shores. We want the international community to condemn it, isolate it and be prepared to take action.'”

Thousands of Cubans have been protesting as a result of widespread shortages in basic goods. The island nation’s 62-year-old regime has generally failed to address the concerns, with President Miguel Diaz-Canel claiming the protests were led by “counter-revolutionaries sold out to the U.S. government.”

Rubio’s parents immigrated from Cuba to Florida in 1956, a little more than two years before Fidel Castro assumed power as the country’s communist despot.

“This is a blood bath 90 miles off our shores,” he added. “It’s destabilizing, and I want to know what Joe Biden is going to do when a thousand special forces from Russia arrive on Cuban territory to help the Cuban regime. That’s what’s coming next.”

Rubio is the second Cuban-American official to call for U.S. action in Cuba. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Tuesday he believes American airstrikes against the Cuban regime are an option that “needs to be discussed.”

Watch above via Fox News.

