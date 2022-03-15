Russian news editor Marina Ovsyannikova emerged from court on Tuesday after being detained for her live TV protest of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Ovsyannikova was arrested and slapped with “administrative charges” this week. Ovsyannikova became a subject of international media attention this week after she walked into a live broadcast from Russia’s Channel One — the state-run news agency she worked for — to hold up a poster condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and propaganda campaign in support of it.

Kevin Rothrock, an editor for Russian and English news website Meduza, flagged a video of Ovsyannikova walking out of the courthouse after a reported “14-hour interrogation.” Multiple reports say Ovsyannikova told reporters she was given a fine for her actions.

She spoke in English briefly to say “I made the decision by myself because I don’t like Russia [started] this invasion. It was really terrible.”

Ovsyannikova went on to say she was “not surprised” by the outcome because she has 2 children, then added she would say more after she gets some rest.

Watch above, via Kevin Rothrock.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com