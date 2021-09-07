Rutgers University has banned a student who declined to take a Covid-19 vaccine from attending virtual classes.

“I’m not in an at-risk age group,” 22-year-old Logan Hollar explained in a statement to NJ.com. “I’m healthy and I work out. I don’t find COVID to be scary,” said Hollar, 22. “If someone wants to be vaccinated, that’s fine with me, but I don’t think they should be pushed.”

The New Jersey university imposed a mandate in the spring requiring students to take one of the Covid-19 vaccines available in order to attend classes. Hollar, who said he transferred to the school in 2020 and is in his final year of a psychology degree, said the issue began when he filled out a survey asking if he had taken the vaccine.

“When they put out the guidance in March, I was reading through all the verbiage, which was if you plan to return to campus, you need to be vaccinated,” Hollar said. “I figured I wouldn’t be part of that because all my classes were remote. After submitting the survey, I got no pop-up indication that I still needed the vaccine — like I had seen in the past — and since I was online and the survey said I was all set, I assumed the emails in my inbox pertaining to [the vaccine] must apply to in-person students. This turned out not to be the case.”

He said he found himself inexplicably locked out of his accounts when he attempted to log in to pay his tuition on August 27. Hollar said he subsequently took the advice of a university staffer who suggested he request a waiver — but never heard back. “Days later, I called back since I hadn’t received anything,” he said. “They told me that unfortunately, they had decided that they would not grant waivers for anyone who had put in for them past Aug. 23, even though I was told that I could get one with no problem on the 27th.”

The school’s vaccination policy advises students that they are required to become vaccinated “prior to coming onto campus for any reason,” though it does not address those taking virtual classes. Spokeswoman Dory Devlin declined to address the discrepancy in a statement, but insisted students should have been aware of the policy. “Since March, we have provided comprehensive information and direction to students to meet vaccine requirements through several communications channels, including our university websites, direct emails, and messages relayed throughout the registration and enrollment processes,” Devlin said.

Hollar told NJ.com he would “probably have to transfer to a different university” to finish his degree, adding, “I find it concerning for the vaccine to be pushed by the university rather than my doctor.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com