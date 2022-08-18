Sam Harris Triggers MAGA World By Arguing Hunter Biden Story Worth Ignoring When Compared to Dangers Posed by Trump

Author and podcast host Sam Harris sparked furor from the MAGA base on Wednesday when he argued that any potential scandal related to Hunter Biden pales in comparison to what we already know about former President Donald Trump.

“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement. I would not have cared,” Harris declares in a now-viral clip from the Triggernometry podcast, which is sponsored by the controversial Epoch Times.

“First of all, it’s Hunter Biden. It’s not Joe Biden. But even if Joe, even whatever scope of Joe Biden’s corruption is, if you, if we could just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand that he’s getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deals in Ukraine or wherever else, or China,” continued Harris, laying out some of the allegations surrounding Hunter Biden, none of which have been proven.

“It is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in. It’s like, it’s like a firefly to the sun. Right? I mean, like there’s just it doesn’t even stack up against Trump University, right? Trump University as a story is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Harris argues.

“In my view right now, that’s not that doesn’t answer the people who say it’s still completely unfair to not have looked at the laptop in a timely way and to have shut down the, you know, the New York Post’s Twitter account like that,” Harris added, noting Twitter’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“That’s just a conspiracy, a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump. Absolutely, it was. But I think it was warranted,” he concluded.

“You’re saying you are content with a left-wing conspiracy to prevent somebody from being democratically reelected as president?” shot back one of the hosts.

“Well, no, I’m content, so the thing is, it’s just not left wing. Right? So, Liz Cheney is not left-wing. Right. Liz Cheney, continue everything in her…” Harris answered before the host pushed him again on the question.

“It’s not, it was a conspiracy out in the open. But it doesn’t matter if it was. It doesn’t matter what part’s conspiracy, what part’s out in the open. I mean, I think it’s like if people get together and talk about what should we do about this phenomenon?” Harris answered, pivoting back to his take on Trump.

“You know, it’s like if there was an asteroid hurtling toward Earth and we got in a room together with all of our friends and had a conversation about what we could do to deflect its course. Right. Is that a conspiracy?” he concluded.

The response from MAGA World came fast as people like former OAN host and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec wrote, “Holy shlit [sic]. Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden.”

“This man just set his entire career on fire,” Posobiec added.

Holy shlit Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden This man just set his entire career on fire pic.twitter.com/FG3JI5Rb7e — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2022

The clip has since been viewed over 2.5 million times on Twitter, which prompted Harris to respond and clarify his remarks.

“On the podcast, I was speaking narrowly about the wisdom and propriety of ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story until after the election. I’ve always thought that this was a very hard call, ethically and journalistically,” Harris said in a thread.

He concluded, “Nothing I said on that podcast was meant to suggest that the Democrats would have been right to commit election fraud or take other illegal measures to deny Trump the presidency (nor do I think they did that).”

Nothing I said on that podcast was meant to suggest that the Democrats would have been right to commit election fraud or take other illegal measures to deny Trump the presidency (nor do I think they did that). 6/6 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) August 18, 2022

Below are some more reactions from the right on Harris’s comments:

Not only does Fake Smart Guy Sam Harris legitimize the hypothetical murder of children by Hunter Biden and defend a security state operation to subvert a US election, he makes up a word to seem intelligent – “infinite-tesimal” – then proceeds to misuse it. pic.twitter.com/tlGTlTdEQF — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 18, 2022

“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement (on his laptop), I would not have cared…”~Sam Harris Listen to what comes after that…and remember these are the same people who try to take the moral high road on why it’s OK to raid Trump’s house https://t.co/cdpDKVifwL — Kathy Barnette🍞&🐟 (@Kathy4Truth) August 18, 2022

Sam Harris is the end result of godless secularism. His continued public meltdowns and admission of collaborating with evil will bring more people to the truth. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2022

Wow, you can actually watch Sam Harris self-destruct his career in 2 min 20 seconds. “Taking down the New York Post’s [laptop article]? That’s a Left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump. Absolutely it was. But I think it was warranted.”pic.twitter.com/0bIoWJDdNa — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 18, 2022

It’s not very worrisome that Sam Harris thinks that way. It’s extremely worrisome the FBI does. https://t.co/p25UmmpmYi — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 18, 2022

Maybe we shouldn’t go to atheists for moral or political guidance.https://t.co/gzE7fful0Y — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 18, 2022

